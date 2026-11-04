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Poland air focus: $8.27 billion UAV market highlights value of long-term supplier relationships

4th November 2026 - 07:59 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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Poland’s reliance on recurring orders and framework agreements allows it to continually modernise its UAV fleet. (Photo: WB Group)

Poland’s growing investment in UAVs highlights how recurring procurement contracts and continuous technological development can provide suppliers with sustained opportunities beyond initial acquisitions.

Poland’s uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is forecast to be worth US$8.27 billion, according to research from Shephard’s Defence Insight, making it the fourth-largest in Europe behind Germany, France and the UK. When measured relative to GDP, however, Poland rises to third place, behind only Ukraine and Estonia.

This highlights that, despite having a smaller economy than many of Europe’s leading defence spenders, Poland is committing to UAVs at scale, investing disproportionately heavily in the capability, thereby positioning the market as significant for suppliers. 

Across the 2020s, Poland is forecast

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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