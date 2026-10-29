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Canada accelerates uncrewed aerial system procurement for NATO and Arctic forces

29th October 2026 - 16:36 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Members of the Advanced Naval Capabilities Unit pilot a G15 Sentinel drone in Inuvik. (Photo: Canadian Armed Forces)

Canada plans to acquire at least 120 uncrewed aerial systems through two competitions with combined funding ceilings of C$32 million.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has an open request for proposals (RfP) for the procurement of domestic general-purpose uncrewed aerial systems (GPUAS) to equip Canadian Army units supporting NATO commitments in Latvia and forces operating in the Arctic.

Due for submissions on 3 November 2026, the acquisition is part of a C$32 million (US$23 million) acquisition covering at least 120 platforms, which also includes the purchase of medium UAS. These are among the first sizeable procurements announced under the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace (DDIM).

A spokesperson for the Canadian government’s Defence Investment Agency (DIA) confirmed

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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