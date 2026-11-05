Euronaval 2026: ‘I want to sell 31 Type 31s by 2031’ - CGO maps Babcock’s global push

UK defence company Babcock set itself a deliberately blunt target at Euronaval 2026: to sell 31 Type 31 frigates by 2031. The places Babcock was chasing for contracts show where some of the frigate demand is heading.

Sir Nick Hine, Babcock’s chief growth officer and chief executive of its marine business, told Shephard: “I want to sell 31 Type 31s by 2031. So we need to get cracking.”

Across a 20-minute conversation, Hine moved from New Zealand to Chile, Denmark, Australia and the US Navy. The thread running through each answer was the same: he wanted Babcock to be