European funding and NATO interoperability could shape Polish helicopter plans

Poland could seek to double its fleet of transport helicopters in a potential procurement programme valued at US$216 million, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, which forecasts an acquisition of four platforms.

The forecast follows the Polish armed forces revealing at IQPC’s International Military Helicopter defence conference in February 2026 that the country has a requirement for a new transport helicopter platform. It also reflects growing requirements for tactical mobility and logistical support, driven by the war in Ukraine and Poland’s strategic position on NATO’s eastern flank.

Factors that could influence Poland’s choice of helicopter, should it progress with a programme,