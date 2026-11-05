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European funding and NATO interoperability could shape Polish helicopter plans

5th November 2026 - 14:49 GMT | by Kim Moore in Liverpool, UK

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The CH-47F Chinook could be a candidate for Poland’s transport helicopter programme. (Photo: Boeing)

Poland is seeking to update its transport helicopters as part of a wider military aviation modernisation programme, with EU funding requirements and NATO interoperability key considerations.

Poland could seek to double its fleet of transport helicopters in a potential procurement programme valued at US$216 million, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, which forecasts an acquisition of four platforms.

The forecast follows the Polish armed forces revealing at IQPC’s International Military Helicopter defence conference in February 2026 that the country has a requirement for a new transport helicopter platform. It also reflects growing requirements for tactical mobility and logistical support, driven by the war in Ukraine and Poland’s strategic position on NATO’s eastern flank.

Factors that could influence Poland’s choice of helicopter, should it progress with a programme,

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Kim Moore

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Kim Moore

Kim Moore has worked as a journalist and editor for more than 20 years, covering …

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