Poland’s naval modernisation plans point to $13 billion market

The mid-2020s have seen a significant increase in Russian activity in the Baltic and the North Sea as it seeks to assert its dominance in the region and map out underwater infrastructure critical to the Western world. Poland has responded to this posturing by increasing its defence budget to 4.8% of GDP or an expenditure of up to US$58.3 billion in 2026.

Shephard’s Defence Insight data shows that Poland has a naval market value of just under $13 billion with eight programmes dedicated to the procurement of new vessels, upgrading and modernising Polish naval capabilities to defend its territorial waters