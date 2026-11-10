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ST Engineering makes Euronaval debut with MRV European export campaign

10th November 2026 - 11:10 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Paris, France

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ST Engineering showcased its naval export portfolio at Euronaval 2026. (Photo: ST Engineering)

A six-ship home order, agreements with Saab, Naval Group and Babcock and spare yard capacity underpin the group’s first Euronaval bid for smaller European navies.

ST Engineering made its debut as an exhibitor at Euronaval 2026 with a message: the Singapore-based technology, defence and engineering group wants established European partners to carry its naval designs into a market where it has no industrial footprint.

The group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Babcock Marine, the naval business of UK-based Babcock International, during the show in Paris, France. The agreement added to existing MoUs with Saab, the Swedish defence and security company, and Naval Group, the French naval shipbuilder.

Harris Chan, head of naval and maritime security services and head of international business, marine at

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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