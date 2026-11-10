ST Engineering makes Euronaval debut with MRV European export campaign
ST Engineering made its debut as an exhibitor at Euronaval 2026 with a message: the Singapore-based technology, defence and engineering group wants established European partners to carry its naval designs into a market where it has no industrial footprint.
The group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Babcock Marine, the naval business of UK-based Babcock International, during the show in Paris, France. The agreement added to existing MoUs with Saab, the Swedish defence and security company, and Naval Group, the French naval shipbuilder.
Harris Chan, head of naval and maritime security services and head of international business, marine at
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