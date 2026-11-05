Euronaval 2026: Red Cat’s Blue Ops follows USV demand from Asia to the Andes
Blue Ops, the maritime subsidiary of US drone maker Red Cat Holdings, was in advanced discussions with countries along the first island chain, while European and South American governments evaluated its uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for coastal defence and surveillance.
Barry Hinckley, president of Blue Ops, outlined the company’s target markets to Shephard at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France, where a model of its B-26 USV was on display. The B-26, previously known as the Variant 7, is in full-rate production, according to the manufacturer, while the smaller B-18 USV has completed sea trials and the B-39 is in low-rate production.
Hinckley
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