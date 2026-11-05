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Euronaval 2026: Red Cat’s Blue Ops follows USV demand from Asia to the Andes

5th November 2026 - 17:10 GMT | by Harry McNeil in Paris, France

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The B-26 is part of the B-series portfolio of USVs by Blue Ops. (Photo: Red Cat Holdings)

With its B-26 USV in full-rate production, Blue Ops is seeking to turn overseas interest into orders through a combination of lower operating costs, UAV integration and local manufacturing.

Blue Ops, the maritime subsidiary of US drone maker Red Cat Holdings, was in advanced discussions with countries along the first island chain, while European and South American governments evaluated its uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for coastal defence and surveillance.

Barry Hinckley, president of Blue Ops, outlined the company’s target markets to Shephard at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France, where a model of its B-26 USV was on display. The B-26, previously known as the Variant 7, is in full-rate production, according to the manufacturer, while the smaller B-18 USV has completed sea trials and the B-39 is in low-rate production.

Hinckley

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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