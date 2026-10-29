US Navy keeps Super Hornet production restart option open, but without defined cost or timetable
The US Navy (USN) plans to keep open the possibility of resuming the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler manufacturing line after the recently announced shutdown, according to the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).
A spokesperson for the NAWCAD told Shephard that the branch intends “to preserve the tooling, technical data and industrial capabilities needed to sustain” the fleets through 2040 and beyond, “while retaining the ability to consider restarting all or part of the production line if future requirements warrant”.
“The navy has not formally assessed the cost or schedule required to restart production as part of
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Canada accelerates uncrewed aerial system procurement for NATO and Arctic forces
Canada plans to acquire at least 120 uncrewed aerial systems through two competitions with combined funding ceilings of C$32 million.
-
Poland’s naval modernisation plans point to $13 billion market
Poland is reshaping its naval capabilities through investments in surface and undersea fleets, with further procurement opportunities expected into the 2030s.
-
Global Ordnance and Sparkz disclose plans for 500,000 US-made UAV batteries a year
The companies have outlined plans for US$25 million manufacturing lines and initial deliveries in 2027 as Washington tightens restrictions on Chinese UAV components.
-
Autonomy gives Turkey a chance to outflank established naval shipbuilders
Turkish shipbuilders have sold ships from Asia to Europe, but autonomy and swarm technology could give them a fairer fight against Western European rivals.
-
UK eyes lightweight satellite communications for UAVs
The UK is seeking to extend the operational reach of uncrewed aerial vehicles, reflecting growing demand for compact, energy-efficient technology to support beyond-line-of-sight operations.
-
France’s naval modernisation drives opportunities for European defence industry
Ahead of Euronaval 2026, major submarine, frigate and aircraft carrier programmes are driving investment, while future corvette replacements and growing interest in uncrewed vessels offer further opportunities for industry into the 2030s and beyond.