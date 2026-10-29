US Navy keeps Super Hornet production restart option open, but without defined cost or timetable

The US Navy (USN) plans to keep open the possibility of resuming the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler manufacturing line after the recently announced shutdown, according to the Naval Air Warfare Centre Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

A spokesperson for the NAWCAD told Shephard that the branch intends “to preserve the tooling, technical data and industrial capabilities needed to sustain” the fleets through 2040 and beyond, “while retaining the ability to consider restarting all or part of the production line if future requirements warrant”.

“The navy has not formally assessed the cost or schedule required to restart production as part of