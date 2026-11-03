Canada’s submarine availability under pressure as Chicoutimi is unlikely to return to front-line duties

Canada’s submarine fleet faces an availability shortfall. Although it has four Victoria-class assets in its inventory, HMCS Corner Brook (SSK 890) is the sole platform in operation. HMCS Victoria (SSK 876) and HMCS Windsor (SSK 877) are in deep maintenance, with plans to conclude the repairing process from 2029.

To further complicate the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) situation, HMCS Chicoutimi (SSK 879) has not been performing front-line duties for five years and may not do so going forward.

In a session last week, at the country’s Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs, the Vice Chief of the Defence