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Canada’s submarine availability under pressure as Chicoutimi is unlikely to return to front-line duties

3rd November 2026 - 13:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Victoria-class HMCS Windsor submarine sails along with HMCS Montreal. (Photo: Canadian DND)

HMCS Victoria and HMCS Windsor could return from their current deep maintenance, but unconfirmed operational timelines leave questions over patrol capacity before the first CPSP arrives.

Canada’s submarine fleet faces an availability shortfall. Although it has four Victoria-class assets in its inventory, HMCS Corner Brook (SSK 890) is the sole platform in operation. HMCS Victoria (SSK 876) and HMCS Windsor (SSK 877) are in deep maintenance, with plans to conclude the repairing process from 2029. 

To further complicate the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) situation, HMCS Chicoutimi (SSK 879) has not been performing front-line duties for five years and may not do so going forward.

In a session last week, at the country’s Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs, the Vice Chief of the Defence

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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