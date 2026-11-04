Euronaval 2026: Baltic breakthrough powers Saildrone’s next European expansion
US-based maritime defence company Saildrone’s European expansion is moving beyond the Baltic Sea, and the pattern behind it could offer a lesson for the defence industry.
Saildrone, which develops and builds uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), signed a production agreement with Norwegian shipbuilder Umoe Mandal at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France on 4 November for its next-generation Surveyor.
Speaking to Shephard at the show, Robert Kleist, managing director of Saildrone Europe, said the company was widening its focus to the Mediterranean, treating the High North as its next priority and waiting for clarity from the UK Royal Navy (RN) on funding.
Mediterranean and High
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