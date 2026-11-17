All paths lead to autonomy: what Euronaval’s uncrewed market is telling us
Uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) suppliers arrived at Euronaval 2026 in Paris, France with a common message: the market has moved from demonstration to procurement.
Interviews with a variety of companies painted a consistent picture.
Mine countermeasures (MCM) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) are the first missions to scale, and manufacturers are expanding factories ahead of orders.
A tidal change on the show floor
Thomas Buret, CEO of French maritime technology company Exail, told Shephard that his company had been the only exhibitor presenting a naval drone two years earlier. “Everybody is talking about naval drones
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