The Czech Republic’s military uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is estimated to be worth US$306.32 million, according to research from Shephard’s Defence Insight.

Compared with European countries of similar economic size and with similar defence budgets, the Czech Republic’s spending on the capability appears to be reasonably high. When measured against 2025 military expenditure, only Romania – among the countries examined – is allocating a higher proportion to the capability.

In addition to the potential appeal of its market size, the Czech Republic could be an attractive prospect for suppliers in terms of the value