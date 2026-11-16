Czech Republic UAV focus: moderate market value masks limited supplier opportunities
The Czech Republic’s military uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market is estimated to be worth US$306.32 million, according to research from Shephard’s Defence Insight.
Compared with European countries of similar economic size and with similar defence budgets, the Czech Republic’s spending on the capability appears to be reasonably high. When measured against 2025 military expenditure, only Romania – among the countries examined – is allocating a higher proportion to the capability.
In addition to the potential appeal of its market size, the Czech Republic could be an attractive prospect for suppliers in terms of the value
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
Iranian threat puts Bahrain’s air defence capabilities under scrutiny
With significant foreign military facilities to protect, Bahrain could face pressure to strengthen its short-range air defences.
-
Greece’s $8.1 billion naval pipeline signals opportunities beyond frigates
Defence Insight has identified 14 upcoming Greek naval programmes, with submarine replacement, uncrewed systems and longer-term fleet renewal offering potential opportunities for suppliers.
-
Poland land systems focus: €31 billion spending drive boosts domestic production ambitions
Poland’s potential €53 billion land procurement pipeline could give it one of Europe’s largest armoured vehicle fleets, with local production, technology transfer and future exports central to the strategy.
-
US Navy weighs “Super Intelligence” role in designing a quieter SSN(X) attack submarine
NAVSEA is exploring AI-assisted design for a larger, stealthier submarine with increased weapons capacity and uncrewed-system integration, with lead-boat procurement envisaged from 2040.
-
European funding and NATO interoperability could shape Polish helicopter plans
Poland is seeking to update its transport helicopters as part of a wider military aviation modernisation programme, with EU funding requirements and NATO interoperability key considerations.
-
Poland air focus: $8.27 billion UAV market highlights value of long-term supplier relationships
Poland’s growing investment in UAVs highlights how recurring procurement contracts and continuous technological development can provide suppliers with sustained opportunities beyond initial acquisitions.