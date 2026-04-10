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US Navy bets on radio frequency to increase vessel protection against aerial threats

10th April 2026 - 14:58 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The first SEWIP Block 3 system has been installed on the DDG-91. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

A Northrop Grumman RF-based defensive capability will equip USN destroyers and aircraft carriers to enhance their survivability against missile and drone attacks.

The US Navy (USN) has been working towards enhancing the survivability of its surface fleet against aerial threats by equipping vessels with a radio frequency (RF)-based defensive capability acquired under the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Programme (SEWIP) Block 3.

Designed by Northrop Grumman to avoid, mitigate or neutralise enemy missiles and drones before they strike, the solution will fit Arleigh Burke Class Flight II and Flight III destroyers along with aircraft carriers which have yet to be defined. The branch also intends to add the SEWIP Block 3 to the future Golden Fleet.

Speaking to Shephard, Monta Harrell, the company’s senior

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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