UK to station OPVs ‘permanently’ in Asia

Even as an international carrier strike group (CSG21) headlined by the UK RN aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into Southeast Asian waters this week, the UK MoD was promising a more enduring naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indeed, Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, promised whilst he was in Japan on 20 July that two River-class Batch 2 OPVs would arrive in the region later this year.

The two vessels earmarked for this ‘permanent deployment’, in the words of the British Embassy in Tokyo, are HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, and they are scheduled to ...