To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

UK to station OPVs ‘permanently’ in Asia

28th July 2021 - 11:51 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Harry Lye in Christchurch & London

RSS

HMS Spey is one of two OPVs earmarked to be stationed in the Indo-Pacific region. (RN)

After a long-time absence, the UK is set to beef up its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Even as an international carrier strike group (CSG21) headlined by the UK RN aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into Southeast Asian waters this week, the UK MoD was promising a more enduring naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Indeed, Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, promised whilst he was in Japan on 20 July that two River-class Batch 2 OPVs would arrive in the region later this year.

The two vessels earmarked for this ‘permanent deployment’, in the words of the British Embassy in Tokyo, are HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, and they are scheduled to ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users