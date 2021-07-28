UK to station OPVs ‘permanently’ in Asia

Fourth Avante 2200 corvette takes to the water
A construction programme for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces also includes technology transfer for Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
Even as an international carrier strike group (CSG21) headlined by the UK RN aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into Southeast Asian waters this week, the UK MoD was promising a more enduring naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
Indeed, Ben Wallace, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, promised whilst he was in Japan on 20 July that two River-class Batch 2 OPVs would arrive in the region later this year.
The two vessels earmarked for this ‘permanent deployment’, in the words of the British Embassy in Tokyo, are HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, and they are scheduled to ...
For over a hundred years submarines have lurked beneath the waves, providing a silent and current threat to surface shipping, both commercial and military. During World War I, the sinking of the RMS Lusitania by a torpedo fired from a German U-Boat showed the tactical advantages of having an underwater capability in maritime operations.
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.
The Royal Australian Navy has extended its Camcopter S-100 contract by three years.
Local SME to conduct dockyard services for Latvian Naval Forces vessels.
Raytheon's Joint Precision Approach and Landing System that helps aircraft safely land on carriers in conditions up to sea state five has seen several nations' interest as they look to develop their own aircraft carrier programmes.