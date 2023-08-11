TAGOS-25 surveillance ship design advances
A spokesperson said that in the initial phase of the TAGOS-25 project (formerly TAGOS(X)) the company 'is working with the navy to convert the navy-provided design into a production design that we will use to start construction.'
The spokesperson added: 'This enables us to maximise the efficiency of our modern ship manufacturing facility.' The company has a new shipbuilding facility located in Mobile, Alabama.
Austal USA was selected on 18 May 2023, beating one other competitor, to build all seven ships and secured an initial $113.9 million contract for the detailed design of the TAGOS-25-class including options for the construction
