TAGOS-25 surveillance ship design advances

11th August 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

An artist's impression of the TAGOS-25 design from shipbuilder Austal USA (Austal USA)

The design of seven new TAGOS-25 ocean surveillance ships for the USN's Military Sealift Command (MSC) is being developed by shipbuilder Austal USA.

A spokesperson said that in the initial phase of the TAGOS-25 project (formerly TAGOS(X)) the company 'is working with the navy to convert the navy-provided design into a production design that we will use to start construction.'

The spokesperson added: 'This enables us to maximise the efficiency of our modern ship manufacturing facility.' The company has a new shipbuilding facility located in Mobile, Alabama.

Austal USA was selected on 18 May 2023, beating one other competitor, to build all seven ships and secured an initial $113.9 million contract for the detailed design of the TAGOS-25-class including options for the construction

