Royal Navy embarks on assessment phase to arm Type 31 frigates with Mk 41 VLS

Shephard can reveal that the RN, working closely with the USN, has commenced an assessment phase for the project, exploring options and costs associated with equipping the Type 31 frigates with the Mk41 VLS.

Earlier this week, on 17 May, RN First Sea Lord Adm Sir Ben Key confirmed the future frigates would get the US-made VLS while speaking at the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference – hosted by the Council on Geostrategy think tank.

Key told delegates: ‘Hence the decision to ensure the Mark 41 Vertical Launch Silo is fitted to the Type 26 and, I am