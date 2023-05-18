Royal Navy embarks on assessment phase to arm Type 31 frigates with Mk 41 VLS
Shephard can reveal that the RN, working closely with the USN, has commenced an assessment phase for the project, exploring options and costs associated with equipping the Type 31 frigates with the Mk41 VLS.
Earlier this week, on 17 May, RN First Sea Lord Adm Sir Ben Key confirmed the future frigates would get the US-made VLS while speaking at the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference – hosted by the Council on Geostrategy think tank.
Key told delegates: ‘Hence the decision to ensure the Mark 41 Vertical Launch Silo is fitted to the Type 26 and, I am
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
France’s Naval Group hunts Indonesian and Philippine submarine deals
French shipbuilder Naval Group is on the hunt for new potential submarine deals, including opportunities in Indonesia – which is looking for new boats – and in the Philippines, where Manilla seeks to generate a new subsurface capability.
-
Israel’s IAI lifts lid on new uncrewed submarine
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has lifted the lid on a new large AUV, the BlueWhale, which can be used for covert intelligence gathering, detection of submarines and seabed warfare.
-
The mad and murky world of submarines in Asia-Pacific (Opinion)
Whatever problems can go wrong with military acquisitions, submarines seem to have ticked all the boxes in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
SEA nets Royal Navy in-service support contract
Under a new contract with the UK MoD, SEA will provide in-service support for the Combat System Highway (CSH) on UK RN ships for five years.