To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Royal Navy embarks on assessment phase to arm Type 31 frigates with Mk 41 VLS

Royal Navy embarks on assessment phase to arm Type 31 frigates with Mk 41 VLS

18th May 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of the Royal Navy's future Type 31 frigate. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

This week, the UK Royal Navy confirmed that it intends to equip the future Type 31 frigates with the Mk41 VLS.

Shephard can reveal that the RN, working closely with the USN, has commenced an assessment phase for the project, exploring options and costs associated with equipping the Type 31 frigates with the Mk41 VLS.

Earlier this week, on 17 May, RN First Sea Lord Adm Sir Ben Key confirmed the future frigates would get the US-made VLS while speaking at the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power Conference – hosted by the Council on Geostrategy think tank.

Key told delegates: ‘Hence the decision to ensure the Mark 41 Vertical Launch Silo is fitted to the Type 26 and, I am

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us