Royal Marines trial UAS swarms and autonomous systems

USN calls on Raytheon for AN/SPY-6 support
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
The RM has trialled integrating UAS swarms and autonomous systems to aid raids on mock missile and radar installations.
The UASs were used on missions at the Electronic Warfare Tactics facility at RAF Spadeadam and training areas around Lulworth Cove and the Defence BattleLab.
During the Autonomous Advanced Force 4.0 exercise, in a first for the UK military, six Malloy TRV150 medium-heavy lift UASs were operated as one autonomously controlled swarm from a single ground control station.
The Malloy UASs were also used to drop Remus underwater vehicles into the sea. The Remus systems then scanned the water for ...
Door stays open in Poland for foreign shipbuilders to partner PGZ on new frigate programme.
The Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW), being developed by MBDA, will equip the RNs City-class Type 26 frigates and RAF Typhoon aircraft.
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships will bolster the Royal Canadian Navy’s presence in the high north.
While Australian defence officials have not made any official announcement, it seems the Hunter class is facing sizeable delays.
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.