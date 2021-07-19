To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Royal Marines trial UAS swarms and autonomous systems

19th July 2021 - 15:54 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

42 Commando boarding RFA Mounts Bay. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright.)

A UAS swarm dropped underwater vehicles into the sea and delivered supplies to Royal Marine (RM) Commandos, while an autonomous surface vessel monitored the horizon during Autonomous Advance Force 4.0.

The RM has trialled integrating UAS swarms and autonomous systems to aid raids on mock missile and radar installations.

The UASs were used on missions at the Electronic Warfare Tactics facility at RAF Spadeadam and training areas around Lulworth Cove and the Defence BattleLab.

During the Autonomous Advanced Force 4.0 exercise, in a first for the UK military, six Malloy TRV150 medium-heavy lift UASs were operated as one autonomously controlled swarm from a single ground control station.

The Malloy UASs were also used to drop Remus underwater vehicles into the sea. The Remus systems then scanned the water for ...

