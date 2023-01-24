Italy marches on with Qatari ships while Algerian naval deal progresses

Fincantieri has launched Al Fulk, a new LPD it is building for Qatar.

The 143m vessel can accommodate 550 people and features two driveway ramps and a floodable internal basin for launching landing craft.

The launch continues Qatar and Italy’s defence relationship, with Fincantieri building many ships for Doha, including the LPD, two OPVs and four corvettes.

The LPD’s keel was laid on 17 May 2022 at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard.

The ship is a variant of the company’s Enhanced San Giusto-class LPD and will feature a Leonardo L-band Kronos Power Shield radar.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit