To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italy marches on with Qatari ships while Algerian naval deal progresses

24th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Al Fulk pictured at Fincantieri's Palermo plant. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri will have delivered new corvettes, OPVs and an LPD to Qatar by 2024.

Fincantieri has launched Al Fulk, a new LPD it is building for Qatar.

The 143m vessel can accommodate 550 people and features two driveway ramps and a floodable internal basin for launching landing craft.

The launch continues Qatar and Italy’s defence relationship, with Fincantieri building many ships for Doha, including the LPD, two OPVs and four corvettes.

The LPD’s keel was laid on 17 May 2022 at Fincantieri’s Palermo shipyard.

The ship is a variant of the company’s Enhanced San Giusto-class LPD and will feature a Leonardo L-band Kronos Power Shield radar.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us