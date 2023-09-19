To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New and improved landing craft to boost amphibious ops for Dutch marines

19th September 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The RNLN's LCUs are 36m-long, 6.8m-wide and displace 8,000 tonnes. They have a speed of 11kt and a range of 200nm. (Damen)

The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) is embarking on the upgrade and replacement of its existing amphibious landing craft to provide new capabilities for long-range transport and marine assault.

The first of five upgraded RNLN Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk II vessels will be delivered by the end of 2023.

A spokesperson from the Netherlands MoD told Shephard that the LCU (L 9525) will complete its mid-life upgrade (MLU) soon although 'due to some shifting priorities there is a small delay in the delivery of the first LCU'.

The MLU is being completed by De Haas Shipyard in Rotterdam under a contract awarded in 2022 and the first LCU entered the shipyard in January 2023.

'Within the MLU, the general and forward operating base capabilities of the LCU are

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us