New and improved landing craft to boost amphibious ops for Dutch marines
The first of five upgraded RNLN Landing Craft Utility (LCU) Mk II vessels will be delivered by the end of 2023.
A spokesperson from the Netherlands MoD told Shephard that the LCU (L 9525) will complete its mid-life upgrade (MLU) soon although 'due to some shifting priorities there is a small delay in the delivery of the first LCU'.
The MLU is being completed by De Haas Shipyard in Rotterdam under a contract awarded in 2022 and the first LCU entered the shipyard in January 2023.
'Within the MLU, the general and forward operating base capabilities of the LCU are
