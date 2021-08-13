IDEF 2021: Indigenous Turkish Naval Programmes (Defence Insight analysis)

Ada-class corvette TCG Heybeliada. (Photo: Turkish Naval Forces)

Turkish surface vessel and submarine programmes are increasing in ambition, scope and cost.

Current and upcoming Turkish naval programmes are defined by one main theme: building the Turkish defence industry. The MILGEM project, which made a commitment to use local companies to develop an indigenous product, began with the development of the Ada-class corvettes in 2004. This kickstarted a complex naval shipbuilding capability in Turkey to build indigenous frontline surface warships.

Active programmes show that MILGEM is broadly achieving its ambitions. In terms of surface ships, the Turkish Naval Forces have Istef-class (TF-100) multi-role frigates and four TF-2000 Air Defence Warfare (ADW) destroyers.

Turkish ambitions are not restricted to surface warships, though. Turkey launched its ambitious MiLDEN programme in 2019 to develop an indigenously designed and built submarine. Aselan and Havelsan are organising a consortium involving local defence contractors to design, develop and built the class of SSKs at Gölcük Naval Shipyard, using technology from the preceding Type 214 submarines made in Germany.

Spending across the three main indigenous Turkish naval programmes over the next decade is expected to rise to $5.13 billion. Of this, MiLDEN will no doubt be the focus of Turkish naval industry development in the 2030s, accounts for an estimated 51% of announced and contracted indigenous major naval programmes at $4.8 billion.

Focusing on the upcoming decade, procurement funding will be focused on the TF-2000 ADW destroyers. With an estimated value of $3 billion, the end of the decade and the start of the 2030s will see a significant transition to powerful indigenously developed Turkish platforms. The destroyers will shortly be followed by the MiLDEN SSKs equipped with air-independent propulsion. These may start construction in 2028 and six submarines could be delivered between the second half of the 2030s and the early 2040s.

In the short term, the Istef frigate programme is considered one of the most important projects for the Turkish Naval Forces along with the Reis-class SSKs, but indigenous surface vessel and submarine programmes will dominate the latter half of the decade and certainly into the 2030s. These programmes are increasing in ambition and size as well as spending, as we enter a new era for Turkish naval shipbuilding capabilities.

From predominately procuring exported equipment, indigenous programmes not only offer the Turkish defence industry a boost in income over the next couple of decades but also provide an opportunity to increase skills and capability, which in itself will lead to further growth. The growing Turkish defence industry is now eying the international export market with success already shown in the sale of Ada-class corvettes to Pakistan and Ukraine.

From the success of the Ada-class corvettes and ongoing projects, the future for Turkish shipbuilding looks promising, not only to serve the national navy but also the wider export market as confidence and experience look set to grow.

Video by Noemi Distefano

