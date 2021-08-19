IDEF 2021: Turkey rolls out indigenous mine-hunting sonar

The NUSRAT-1915 uses an innovative method of antenna construction to achieve higher bandwidths. (Photo: author)

Armelsan's NUSRAT-1915 represents the Turkish Navy's first domestically developed mine-hunting system, with 88% locally supplied components.

During IDEF 2021, Armelsan, a Turkish manufacturer of acoustic equipment, unveiled its brand-new mine hunting sonar, one of a number of such technologies on display at the event. The occasion was attended by Turkey's senior military procurement officer, Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB), as well as the Turkish Navy Chief.

According to Demir, 'we showcased NUSRAT-1915, our indigenous Mine Hunting Sonar created by Armelsan, during IDEF 21 as part of the scope of our ministry's project.'

NUSRAT-1915, Turkey's first indigenous mine-hunting sonar, was developed in order to meet the requirements of the Turkish Navy. Under the supervision of the SSB, Sedef Shipyard and Armelsan collaborated on the programme. Turkey's foreign reliance on mine-hunting sonar technology is likely to end once the prototype system's field tests are completed. Turkey is aiming to replace the US-supplied sonar suite on its Barbaros-class frigates, for example.

The NUSRAT 1915 active sonar detects and classifies moored and grounded mines. Initially, the system uses a detection frequency to locate mines and/or mine-like objects. Then, by employing a higher frequency classification mode, it aids the operator in categorising these threats. It has a detection range of 1,000m using antennas in the 100kHz frequency band and classifies detected items at a up to 250m using the 420kHz band.

The sonar uses computer-aided detection and classification techniques and is effective at speeds of up to 8kt.

The 'dicing' method used in antenna construction is one of the most significant breakthroughs that separates the NUSRAT-1915 from legacy systems. This technique broadens the reception antenna group's bandwidth and gives the operator higher-resolution images.

The range sensitivity of the sonar is 2m in detection mode and 1m in classification mode, while bearing accuracy is less than two degrees.

The indigenous content of the NUSRAT-1915 system sits at around 88%, with research under way to increase this.