To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New UK support ships to go ahead, LPDs to remain in service

14th May 2024 - 15:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp

RSS

HMS Albion will be replaced by planned MRSS. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The Royal Navy is said to be looking to acquire a class of vessel capable of operating as a stand-alone platform in a highly contested environment, fitted with a range of weapons and sensors for self-defence.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has given the go-ahead for the procurement of new Multi Role Support Ships (MRSS) for the Royal Marines and taken the Royal Navy’s two Albion-class Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) off the endangered list.

The original plan, working together with the Dutch on a similar requirement, would have seen the retirement of HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark but instead these ships will remain in service and the new MRSS will take the UK fleet to 28 ships and submarines in service, in construction or being designed.

Shapps said: “I have given a green

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us