Kongsberg, Diehl, MBDA to develop supersonic strike missile for Germany and Norway

Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, plus German companies Diehl Defence and MBDA have joined forces to develop a supersonic strike missile, known as 3SM Tyrfing (a magic sword in Norse mythology), for Germany and Norway.

The project will see the development of a long-distance, manoeuvrable supersonic strike missile.

The 3SM Tyrfing agreement was announced in November last year when the programme entered preliminary development. The effort needed further investment, and the companies involved have now entered an official partnership agreement.

The weapon was slated to succeed the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) currently in use on Norwegian naval ships starting in 2035, with subsequent deployment anticipated with the German Navy. Germany was expected to announce its plans for commissioning the 3SM Tyrfing later this year.

Although specific technical or performance specifications of the 3SM remained undisclosed, an illustrative concept unveiled by the Norwegian MoD and Kongsberg last year suggested that the missile will harness advanced solid-fuel ramjet propulsion, showcased through the collaborative Norwegian/US Tactical High-speed Offensive Ramjet for Extended Range (THOR-ER) initiative.

Norway and Germany’s armed forces, as well as their respective research organisations, will also work with the three companies.

“As we have seen over the last two years, stand-off weapons are crucial for credible deterrence and defence. Joining forces between our companies will strengthen the Norwegian, German and European armed forces, improving the defence of our home nations,” Thomas Gottschild, managing director of MBDA Deutschland, said.