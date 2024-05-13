This article is brought to you by SAHA EXPO

SAHA EXPO is the largest and leading international tri-service, civil aviation and space exhibition in Türkiye in 2024. SAHA EXPO 2024 demonstrates its strength in the sector by exhibiting the latest innovative solutions and technologies in the defence, aerospace and space industry.

Türkiye's Defence, Aviation and Space Technologies Industry is on the agenda of the world. This year aimed for more participants and international cooperation in a wider area. SAHA EXPO 2024 International Defence & Aerospace Exhibition, organized by SAHA Istanbul, Türkiye's largest and Europe's largest Defence and Aerospace Industry Cluster with 1000+ member companies and 29 universities, under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, with the participation and support of the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Industry and Technology, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Republic of Türkiye Defence Industry Agency, and other civil and military public institutions.

The latest innovative solutions for the Defence and Aerospace Industry continue to increase its strength and capacity. SAHA EXPO, the region's largest industry gathering and an effective platform for important collaborations, is preparing to bring together more than 1200 domestic and international companies from more than 100 countries. SAHA EXPO, which hosted more than 78,000 professional visitors last year, aims to attract more than 150,000 professional visitors in a total area of 90,000 m2 including 8 exhibition halls, foyer, and outdoor areas of Istanbul Expo Centre between 22-26 October 2024 this year.

SAHA EXPO, which will bring together all stakeholders of the defence, aerospace, and space sector, from giant defence industry companies to SMEs, universities, suppliers, and R&D centres, will offer important cooperation opportunities to both exhibitors and visitors. Many products of strategic importance in the aviation, maritime and space sectors will be introduced for the first time.

SAHA EXPO 2024 will host globally recognized brands such as BAYKAR, ASELSAN, TAI (TAI & TEI), ROKETSAN, MKE, HAVELSAN, BMC, STM, FNSS, NUROL, TAIS, KALE DEFENCE, ALTINAY, ALP AVIATION, BAE SYSTEM, MBDA, NAVANTIA, AIRBUS, LEONARDO UK, PGZ, BARZAN, TAWAZUN, FED JSC IVCHENKO-PROGRESS and MOTOR SICH

A wide range of participants including national and international delegations, defence ministers, senior procurement personnel, contractors/OEM, system integrators, SMEs, industry professionals, subcontractors, major manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, universities, and media will attend the exhibition. At the same time, companies from many sub-sectors will take their places as pavilions at SAHA EXPO. During the exhibition, there will be intensive B2B meetings between major platform manufacturers and other participating companies supplying systems, subsystems, components, and parts, G2B meetings between delegations and participating companies, and G2G meetings between Türkiye’s civil and military authorities and international delegations. In addition, international panels, company product/project presentations and signing ceremonies will be organized during the exhibition.

Covering a comprehensive eco-system, SAHA EXPO Exhibition will give small businesses and startup companies the opportunity to introduce themselves and their products alongside large companies. International panels and signing ceremonies will be held during the exhibition. Within the scope of the SAHA Initiative program, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to meet many industrialists and investors while introducing themselves with the projects they present during the exhibition.

The SAHA MATCH platform has been specially developed to maximize the potential for cooperation between exhibitors at SAHA EXPO 2024. This software is specially designed to help exhibitors quickly identify suitable manufacturers or potential customers and plan effective meetings. At SAHA EXPO, every international exhibitor can benefit from this platform to get support in organizing meetings with other exhibitors and be guided by SAHA MATCH-Maker in this process.

It is estimated that around 20,000 B2B, B2G and G2G meetings will be held at SAHA EXPO 2024, which will be held this year in 8 halls, on an area of 90,000 m2 and 150,000 professional visitors are expected.