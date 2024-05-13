VideoRay awarded $92 million for MK20 Mission Defender USV development

The US Navy (USN) has awarded VideoRay an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for its MK20 Mission Specialist Defender ROV platform in support of the service’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Underwater Response Vehicle programme.

Described as Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) Production, the deal is worth US$92 million and provides for hardware, software, repairs, training, technical assist visits, and ancillary components. This will support the continuous production, sustainment, and development of the platform.

In May last year, the company received a $16.1 million order for Mission Specialist Defender ROVs and related components for the MESR. This brought total USN procurement of the system to $49 million since the announcement of a Production-Other Transaction Agreement (P-OTA).

Under the MESR Programme, the USN plans to upgrade the baseline vehicle with incremental updates to sensors, autonomy, tools and manipulators in order to provide enhanced capability to the EOD operator, further increasing standoff and decreasing risk.

The platform weighs 17.2 kg and has a control unit of similar weight. It measures 71.12cm long, 39.37cm wide and 23.8cm high and can operate to a depth of 1,000m.

The platform has four vectored horizontal thrusters, forward, rear and one on each side, and three vertical thrusters.