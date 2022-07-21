Farnborough 2022: Germany, Japan, Australia interested in Raytheon AN/SPY-6 radars

Germany, Japan and Australia are potential export opportunities for Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radars; a company executive told Shephard at Farnborough International Air Show on 20 July.

Asked about export opportunities for the radars that will equip a swathe of USN ship classes, Raytheon Missiles & Defense naval power president Kim Ernzen listed the three countries, describing the talks with Japan as 'exciting'.

Ernzen said: 'We are currently talking to the Japanese about their next class of ships, which is very exciting. Australia is very interested in it as well... and Germany is another place that's very much interested.'

On 18 July at Farnborough, Raytheon announced it had delivered the initial AN/SPY-6 arrays to the future Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy – the first to receive the radar.

The delivery to John F. Kennedy is the first of three arrays which will come together to form the AN/SPY-6(V)3 – known as the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar.

The AN/SPY-6(V)3 configuration allows for weather mapping and air traffic control functionality to meet the requirements of aircraft carrier operations.

The USN plans to install AN/SPY-6 radars on seven classes of ships, such as Flight IIA and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Ford-class carriers and San Antonio-class LPDs.

Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) launches a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) during exercise Pacific Griffin. (Photo: USN)

Ernzen also discussed updates on SM-6 and the Naval Strike Missile (NSM); the latter is being widely deployed across the USN and USMC.

The company did not make any NSM announcements at Farnborough, but Ernzen did say Raytheon and its partners were continuing to explore what future variants of the anti-ship missile could look like.

With an array of international customers for NSM, Ernzen said interoperability was important.

She added: 'As we've seen play out in the unfortunate conflict in Ukraine, when the NATO partners can support a nation in need with their stockpiles and/or their support, it's always important.

'When you have that interoperability and are using similar capabilities, it just makes it a lot easier to be able to answer conflicts as needed.'

On SM-6, Ernzen highlighted the recent success of the missile showcasing its multi-mission capability during Exercise Valiant Shield 2022.

SM-6 demonstrated its surface-attack capability during a sinking exercise (SINKEX) on the decommissioned former Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate USS Vandegrift (FFG 48).

'We were able to demonstrate that while some people claim it [SM-6] doesn't have the right warhead size, obviously speed and kinetic energy pay off towards the end.' Ernzen added.

Raytheon is delivering 100 SM-6 Block 1A variant missiles this year.

Development work on the SM-6 Block 1B is ongoing and will see the missile fitted with a 21-inch (53.3cm) rocket motor offering extended range and hypersonic capabilities.