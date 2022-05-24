NAVSEA goes to the well again with AN/SPY-6
US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) has issued a new $422.66 million contract modification for Raytheon to exercise hardware production options for the AN/SPY-6 family of radars.
Work will be performed at 16 locations in the US for completion by September 2025, the DoD announced on 23 May.
The USN plans to install AN/SPY-6 software-defined radars on Flight IIA and Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, Nimitz-class and Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers, San Antonio-class LPDs, plus the future DDG(X) surface combatant and Constellation-class frigate.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, AN/SPY-6 units are assembled with individual blocks called Radar Modular Assemblies (RMAs). Each RMA is a self-contained radar in a 125cm3 box.
They stack together and are time- and phase-synchronized to form any size radar aperture to meet vessel mission needs.
