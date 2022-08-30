BAE Systems envisages new build hall at Govan as first Type 26 nears launch

The first RN City-class Type 26 frigate, HMS Glasgow, is scheduled to be launched from Govan later this year before transiting to BAE's Scotstoun site for fitting out.

BAE Systems is also working on the second (HMS Cardiff) and third (HMS Belfast) Type 26 ships at Govan.

Built to replace the in-service Duke-class Type 23 frigates, the scale of the Type 26 is illustrated by the 14 flights of scaffolding stairs and one ladder needed to get from the assembly hall floor to what will be the bridge of the future HMS Cardiff.

In its current configuration, the Govan