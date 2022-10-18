Euronaval 2022: SonoFlash makes a splash with more trials to come
Thales provided an update on its SonoFlash airdroppable anti-submarine warfare (ASW) sonobuoy during Euronaval 2022 in Paris on 18-21 October.
The French Navy selected SonoFlash in March 2021 to complement its other ASW systems.
Capable of being launched from a maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), a helicopter or even a ship, Sonoflash works in passive and active modes.
The former does not transmit a signal and therefore ensures more discretion, while the latter transmits an acoustic wave enabling the direction and distance of a threat to be measured.
Sonoflash also features an onboard GPS and weighs 16kg.
In July 2022,
