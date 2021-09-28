Enhanced Atlantique 2 approaches IOC

Atlantique 2 (ATL2) maritime patrol aircraft for the French Navy are expected to reach IOC in October after the first few platforms completed an MLU to the Standard 6 configuration.

Five upgraded ATL2s had been delivered by mid-September and eight crews are qualified from Naval Air Squadron 21F in Britanny.

The enhanced aircraft have already flown missions off the coast of northern Europe to track Russian submarines, and this year they were deployed to the Arabian Gulf in support of the multinational Operation EMASOH in the Strait of Hormuz.

Each crew comprises 14 specialists led by a tactical operator (TACCO), …