Enhanced Atlantique 2 approaches IOC

Block III Super Hornet is ready for USN service
Boeing has delivered the first operational Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet to the USN.
Atlantique 2 (ATL2) maritime patrol aircraft for the French Navy are expected to reach IOC in October after the first few platforms completed an MLU to the Standard 6 configuration.
Five upgraded ATL2s had been delivered by mid-September and eight crews are qualified from Naval Air Squadron 21F in Britanny.
The enhanced aircraft have already flown missions off the coast of northern Europe to track Russian submarines, and this year they were deployed to the Arabian Gulf in support of the multinational Operation EMASOH in the Strait of Hormuz.
Each crew comprises 14 specialists led by a tactical operator (TACCO), …
Lockheed Martin to provide depot-level services for 25mm cannon arming all F-35 variants.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
A winning bidder has been chosen to implement the B-52H Commercial Engine Replacement Program — but a plan to re-engine the F-35A has encountered technical and affordability issues.
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?