Israel's Rafael buys UK defence firm Pearson Engineering in strategic expansion

28th September 2022 - 11:59 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Pearson Engineering provides equipment for the US Army's Assualt Breacher Vehicle. (Photo: Pearson Engineering)

The acquisition of Pearson Engineering by Israeli firm Rafael could see UK manufacturing of the Trophy active protection system for the Challenger 3 MBT — but how well does the deal sit with the UK government's defence industrial strategy?

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the acquisition of UK-based Pearson Engineering under a stock purchase agreement taking full ownership of the firm and its Responsive Engineering subsidiary.

In a 28 September statement, the Israeli company described its purchase of Pearson Engineering as a strategic expansion into the UK.

The UK's Challenger 3 programme has been described as a point of synergy between the two companies.

Under the deal, Pearson can locally manufacture and integrate the Trophy Active Protection System that will be installed on the Challenger MBT.

Based at Armstrong Works in Newcastle, Pearson Engineering is known for its leading

