Israel's Rafael buys UK defence firm Pearson Engineering in strategic expansion
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the acquisition of UK-based Pearson Engineering under a stock purchase agreement taking full ownership of the firm and its Responsive Engineering subsidiary.
In a 28 September statement, the Israeli company described its purchase of Pearson Engineering as a strategic expansion into the UK.
The UK's Challenger 3 programme has been described as a point of synergy between the two companies.
Under the deal, Pearson can locally manufacture and integrate the Trophy Active Protection System that will be installed on the Challenger MBT.
Based at Armstrong Works in Newcastle, Pearson Engineering is known for its leading
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman set out 'overmatch' blueprint for hypersonic cruise missile
After jointly receiving a new hypersonic missile prototype contract, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are confident the weapon can be developed and designed to provide USAF with overmatch capabilities.
-
Pentagon and Ligado clash over claims of satellite interference
A recent report supports DoD claims that a new commercial broadband network would harm existing US military SATCOM and GPS services.
-
Applied Physical Sciences continues research for DARPA on undersea sensors
Applied Physical Sciences receives Phase 3C research contract from DARPA for undersea sensing systems.