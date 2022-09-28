Israel's Rafael buys UK defence firm Pearson Engineering in strategic expansion

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the acquisition of UK-based Pearson Engineering under a stock purchase agreement taking full ownership of the firm and its Responsive Engineering subsidiary.

In a 28 September statement, the Israeli company described its purchase of Pearson Engineering as a strategic expansion into the UK.

The UK's Challenger 3 programme has been described as a point of synergy between the two companies.

Under the deal, Pearson can locally manufacture and integrate the Trophy Active Protection System that will be installed on the Challenger MBT.

