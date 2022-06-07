To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UDT 2022: DSIT presents KnightShield task force underwater security system

7th June 2022 - 16:24 GMT | by Harry Lye in Rotterdam

Rendering of the KnightShield system in use. (Image: DSIT)

DSIT has unveiled a new addition to its Shield family of underwater security systems.

Defence and security solutions provider DSIT has showcased for the first time a mobile task force underwater security system called KnightShield.

As seen at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June, the system supports the underwater protection of multiple ships within a naval task group while at port or other similar locations from swimmers, UUVs, SDVs, and sabotage attempts.

The 20ft (6.09m) ISO-containerised KnightShield is based on DSIT’s PointShield diver detection sonar system that provides medium-range coverage for multiple vessels while in port.

PointShield is designed as a ship-portable underwater security system that can be deployed in a narrow river,

