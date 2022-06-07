UDT 2022: DSIT presents KnightShield task force underwater security system
Defence and security solutions provider DSIT has showcased for the first time a mobile task force underwater security system called KnightShield.
As seen at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June, the system supports the underwater protection of multiple ships within a naval task group while at port or other similar locations from swimmers, UUVs, SDVs, and sabotage attempts.
The 20ft (6.09m) ISO-containerised KnightShield is based on DSIT’s PointShield diver detection sonar system that provides medium-range coverage for multiple vessels while in port.
PointShield is designed as a ship-portable underwater security system that can be deployed in a narrow river,
