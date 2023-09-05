DSEI 2023: Anschuetz to present evolved warship bridge systems
Anschuetz is launching new capabilities for its range of Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (WINBS) at DSEI 2023.
Since Anschuetz first contracted and delivered these systems for navies, WINBS have been significantly developed and adapted to customer needs.
The system is now better able to integrate sensors and subsystems on customer request to meet special mission or fleet commonality requirements.
In addition, functional enhancements within WINBS, such as military and tactical overlays or layers as well as navigational aids for special missions and water space management, add to the platform's navigational, tactical and combat capabilities.
The WINBS application suite also includes a completely new electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS) and naval radar, also developed specifically for demanding deployment scenarios of navies.
The Naval Radar NX system uses radars which are IMO-approved for navigation. In addition, they provide an enhanced surveillance capability and common situational awareness in surface and air domains, including for air traffic management purposes. New features include a 360-degree video merge, helicopter guidance and drone detection capability.
Naval ECDIS NX meanwhile extends the range of navigational functions to include military uses for tactical manoeuvre and operations.
WINBS also supports scalable integration of visual surveillance systems, either as a total solution or added onto existing applications.
WINBS systems are used on the UK RN Type 31e and Type 26 new-build programmes.
