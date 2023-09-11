The evolution of airborne dominance: all you need to know about the MQ-9 Reaper UAS
In the realm of modern warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-9A UAS stands as a prime example of technological innovation and strategic capability.
In this backgrounder, Shephard delves into the journey of the MQ-9A Reaper, tracing its origins, development and its transformative impact on contemporary military operations.
How does the Reaper improve on the Predator?
The MQ-9A Reaper has its roots in the earlier MQ-1 Predator, another UAS developed by GA-ASI. Introduced in the 1990s, the Predator played a pivotal role in reconnaissance and target acquisition. However, the need for a more potent and versatile platform led to the inception of the MQ-9A programme.
In response to the changing demands of modern warfare, GA-ASI embarked on a design evolution that led to the birth of the MQ-9A Reaper. This new UAS combined the capabilities of its predecessor with enhanced performance, payload capacity and endurance.
The long-endurance UAV has been in service with the USAF, USN, US Department of Homeland Security and several European armed forces.
The platform had surpasised two million flight hours in support of global customers by March 2022.
The Reaper, equipped with modern sensors, communication systems and weapon payloads, set new standards for UAS capabilities, offering a multi-mission, long-endurance platform that could perform strike, ISR, and even signals intelligence (SIGINT) missions.
What missions can the Reaper perform?
The MQ-9A Reaper boasts a suite of advanced features that contribute to its effectiveness on the modern battlefield.
It is powered by a 940shp Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine and can reach a maximum airspeed of 240kt at sea level and climb to a maximum altitude of 50,000ft.
With an endurance of up to 27 hours, the Reaper can remain airborne for extended periods, providing persistent surveillance and strike capabilities over large areas.
This endurance can be stretched to 29 hours with the use of an extended-range kit. The UAS can be disassembled between missions and loaded into a single container for deployment worldwide. The entire system can be transported in the C-130 Hercules or larger aircraft.
The drone’s internal and external payload capacity allows it to carry a variety of sensors, cameras, communication devices and munitions, making it a versatile platform adaptable to different mission profiles.
Equipped with high-resolution cameras, infrared sensors, and synthetic aperture radar, the Reaper provides real-time situational awareness and intelligence to ground commanders. Communication systems enable seamless data transmission between the platform and ground control stations, facilitating remote operation and coordination with other assets.
The Reaper's ability to carry and employ guided munitions, including Hellfire missiles, grants it the capability to accurately engage targets with minimal collateral damage. It is fair to say, the MQ-9A's deployment has revolutionised aspects of modern warfare and intelligence operations.
In November 2017, GA-ASI announced that the Reaper had demonstrated its capability to remotely detect and track submerged contacts, such as submarines, during a US naval exercise.
The MQ-9 had a flyaway unit cost of $22.25 million in FY2022.
|Title
|Gray Eagle
|MQ-9A Reaper
|MQ-9B SkyGuardian / SeaGuardian
|Categories
|Uncrewed aerial systems, Uncrewed aerial systems
|Uncrewed aerial systems, Uncrewed aerial systems
|Uncrewed aerial systems, Uncrewed aerial systems
|Subcategories
|Military UAS - fixed-wing, Military UAS - MALE
|Military UAS - fixed-wing, Military UAS - MALE
|Military UAS - fixed-wing, Military UAS - MALE
|Suppliers
|General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
|General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
|General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
|Region
|NORTH AMERICA
|NORTH AMERICA
|NORTH AMERICA
|Manufacturer Country
|USA
|USA
|USA
|Total Ordered
|165
|398
|32
|Total Delivered
|165
|332
|1
|Unit Cost (US$)
|11190000.00
|25044000.00
|37800000.00
|First Delivery Date
|2009
|2003
|2023
|Out Of Service Date
|2037
|U
|U
|Status
|Out of production
|In production
|In production
|Entry URL
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|https://plus.shephardmedia.com...
|Length 1 (overall)
|9m
|11m
|12m
|Width 1 (overall)
|17m
|20.1m
|24m
|Height 1 (overall)
|2.1m
|3.81m
|U
|Weight 1 (overall)
|1,633kg
|5,307kg
|5,670kg
|Weight 3 (sub-assembly/payload)
|488kg
|386kg
|2,721kg
|Speed 1 (maximum)
|167kt
|240kt
|210kt
|Speed 3 (cruise)
|134.99kt
|180kt
|180kt
|Range 1 (overall travel)
|400km
|8,519km
|11,112km
|Effective Altitude
|29,000ft
|50,000ft
|40,000ft
|Endurance 1 (time)
|25h
|27h
|40h
Why is the Reaper's counterterrorism and counterinsurgency role controversial?
The Reaper's persistent presence has proven invaluable in tracking and neutralising high-value targets and disrupting insurgent networks.
The UAS has enhanced border surveillance by providing real-time monitoring of frontier areas, maritime zones, and remote territories. The Reaper's capabilities extend beyond military applications. It has been utilised for disaster assessment, search and rescue missions and monitoring of natural disasters.
The UAS's ability to cover large areas for extended durations with reduced logistical requirements has made it a force multiplier, complementing traditional manned aircraft.
It has played a significant and multifaceted role in the ‘War on Terror’ in the Middle East, particularly in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and other areas affected by terrorism and insurgency. Its capabilities made it an indispensable asset in various aspects of counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.
However, the use of drones in the Middle East has generated significant criticism from various quarters. While these UAS offer advantages in terms of surveillance, precision strike and reduced risk to human pilots, the nature of their operations and their impact on both military and civilian aspects of conflict led to several concerns and criticisms.
These include civilian casualties and collateral damage, lack of accountability and transparency due to the remote-controlled nature of the platform, violation of sovereignty, over-reliance on technology in a conflict and others.
Nevertheless, the MQ-9A Reaper stands as a testament to the pursuit of innovation in the defence industry. With its endurance, payload versatility and precision, the MQ-9A Reaper has solidified its place as a game-changing asset, capable of shaping the outcomes of conflicts and crises across the globe.
What other GA-ASI UAS are in service?
MQ-9B
The MQ-9B is an upgraded variant of the MQ-9A designed for ISR missions.
The MQ-9B is available in two variants, the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian. These have mostly identical airframes, with specific payloads outfitting the SkyGuardian for over-land operations and the SeaGuardian for maritime missions.
A short take-off and landing (STOL) kit for the platform is currently under development.
MQ-1C Gray Eagle
This fixed-wing UAS was designed to fulfil a requirement by the US Army for an extended-range, multipurpose UAS. It is based on the MQ-9A airframe, and GA-ASI announced that the family of Gray Eagle UAVs had surpassed one million flight hours during US Army flight operations on 16 March 2021.
The improved Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) variant has replaced the Grey Eagle on the production lines.
The MQ-1C was designed to fulfil a requirement by the US Army for an extended-range, multipurpose UAS.
