First Royal Navy Type 31 frigate to hit the water this year

Its builder Babcock will deliver the first-in-class vessel to the UK MoD later in 2025.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge confirmed the dates in a recent response to a Parliamentary Question.

Venturer is scheduled to enter service with the RN two years after its delivery in 2027.

Since a contract for the vessels was signed in 2019, the MoD has agreed with Babcock to a £40 million increase in the overall programme cost due to the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain volatility.

This £40 million figure amounts to around 3% of the production cost of the ships, which,