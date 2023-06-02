First Royal Navy Type 31 frigate to hit the water this year
Its builder Babcock will deliver the first-in-class vessel to the UK MoD later in 2025.
Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge confirmed the dates in a recent response to a Parliamentary Question.
Venturer is scheduled to enter service with the RN two years after its delivery in 2027.
Since a contract for the vessels was signed in 2019, the MoD has agreed with Babcock to a £40 million increase in the overall programme cost due to the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain volatility.
This £40 million figure amounts to around 3% of the production cost of the ships, which,
