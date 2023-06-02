To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First Royal Navy Type 31 frigate to hit the water this year

2nd June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HMS Venturer under construction at Babcock's Rosyth shipyard. (Photo: Royal Navy via Twitter/Crown Copyright)

The first of the Royal Navy’s future Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates, HMS Venturer, is scheduled to hit the water this year.

Its builder Babcock will deliver the first-in-class vessel to the UK MoD later in 2025.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge confirmed the dates in a recent response to a Parliamentary Question.

Venturer is scheduled to enter service with the RN two years after its delivery in 2027.

Since a contract for the vessels was signed in 2019, the MoD has agreed with Babcock to a £40 million increase in the overall programme cost due to the impact of COVID-19 and supply chain volatility.

This £40 million figure amounts to around 3% of the production cost of the ships, which,

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

