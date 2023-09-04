DSEI 2023: New FN Herstal multi-weapon mount for naval and land platforms to be unveiled
The MWM is a new weapon mount for ground and naval platforms and is designed to be adapted for different calibre weapons in minutes. The range of calibres include 12.7x99mm NATO (.50cal) heavy machine guns (M2HB-QCB), 7.62x51mm NATO medium machine guns (MAG 58M/infantry, FN M240 D, H and L) and 40mm AGL (MK19 AGL).
The MWM, which was developed, tested and qualified under a collaborative project between FN Herstal and FNH UK, includes a hydraulic buffer system that ensures optimal weapon performance in all conditions and all firing angles, while minimising the effects of recoil on the platform and to the user.
The weapon mount is fully mechanical, so it is not dependent on electrical power from the carrier. It has a range of options that includes weapon-specific adaptors for weapons listed. ballistic protection, links and cases collector and a shoulder bar.
The FN MWM is qualified for use on wheeled or tracked vehicles and the FN Sea MWM naval variant has been tested and qualified for use in extreme maritime environments.
