Anschütz showcases mine countermeasure system for Indonesian Navy at IMDEX

The integrated system solution for MCM, C2 and navigation has been developed for two Indonesian Navy MCMVs built by Abeking & Rasmussen.

The solution features the Synapsis NX navigation and bridge systems, an integrated SYNTACS C2 system and a mine-hunting sonar.

Anschütz Integrated Missions Systems business unit head Thomas Lehmann said: ‘As integrator for the MCM suite, command-and-control and navigation systems, we have designed and delivered an integrated solution that improves mission performance and safety, and also streamlines processes on board.’

Related Articles

Indonesian Navy moves forward on multiple ship programmes

Indonesian Navy receives an additional hospital ship

NAVDEX 2023: Raytheon Anschütz evolves SYNTACS coastal protection package

The German company said a newly developed SYNTACS software module offered the capability to plan, execute, coordinate, and monitor MCM operations.

The solution compiles an operational picture using sea charts and onboard sensors. The MCM module then uses this picture to enable search routes or area planning.

SYNTACS can be installed as a stand-alone system or integrated with a radar and warship electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS/WECDIS).