DSEI 2021: Babcock pitching Arrowhead 140 as Type 32 base

Rendering of the Type 31 frigate. (Photo: Babcock)

The UK MoD has revealed scant details about the future Type 32 frigate.

Babcock is offering its Arrowhead 140 as a potential base vessel for the future Type 32 frigate, a senior company official told Shephard on 14 September during DSEI.

In the UK, Arrowhead 140 is best known as the base for the Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate.

Commenting on what he expected from Type 32, Babcock chief corporate affairs officer John Howie said: ‘A good example would be Type 31 has got a large flight deck that can carry a Chinook, but you see more and more people moving to autonomous solutions like drones.

‘It wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw a customer requirement that had a need to operate helicopters, but what if you wanted to operate airborne autonomous, subsurface autonomous vehicles, and Type 31 is a great platform for that.’

Howie touted the ships flexibility, stability and ample mission bay space of Type 31 – adding that the capabilities of the Arrowhead design made the frigate a good system to deploy autonomous systems from.

While minor details of the future Type 32 frigate have been revealed, the MoD Defence Command Paper (published in March 2021) stated that the vessels would be designed to protect territorial waters, persistent overseas presence and support the RN’s new Littoral Response Groups.

The RN is understood to be looking to procure up to five Type 32 frigates. The ships have also been dubbed as future hosts for a range of autonomous systems.

For Type 32, Arrowhead 140 would be used as a baseline platform that would then be modified to meet RN requirements as and when they are formally defined.