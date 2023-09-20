Can a new operational profile fix Canada's submarine problem?

HMCS Windsor has been the most operational of the four Victoria-class boats, but she is only active on the West Coast for patrols in the Pacific leaving little sub-surface presence by the Canadian Submarine Force in the Atlantic. (Photo: Canadian DND)

The four Victoria-class diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs) of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) are in the midst of an evolution into a new operations and maintenance regime. Shephard investigates whether this will solve the navy's recurring issues with having only one boat (or even none) operational for long periods.