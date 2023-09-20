To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Can a new operational profile fix Canada's submarine problem?

20th September 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HMCS Windsor has been the most operational of the four Victoria-class boats, but she is only active on the West Coast for patrols in the Pacific leaving little sub-surface presence by the Canadian Submarine Force in the Atlantic. (Photo: Canadian DND)

The four Victoria-class diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs) of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) are in the midst of an evolution into a new operations and maintenance regime. Shephard investigates whether this will solve the navy's recurring issues with having only one boat (or even none) operational for long periods.

In an attempt to increase the availability of the SSKs in the Canadian Submarine Force (CSF), the RCN wants the Victoria-class submarines to adopt a 9+3 cycle, which means an arrangement of nine years of operations followed by three years in an Extended Docking Work Period (EDWP).

The EDWP gives the submarine a complete overhaul and upgrade under the Victoria-class In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) allowing it to operate for longer using just shorter maintenance periods instead of needing longer periods of dock work.

The CSF is currently on a 6+2 cycle. The difficulties of getting the four submarines into service,

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

