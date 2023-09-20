Can a new operational profile fix Canada's submarine problem?
In an attempt to increase the availability of the SSKs in the Canadian Submarine Force (CSF), the RCN wants the Victoria-class submarines to adopt a 9+3 cycle, which means an arrangement of nine years of operations followed by three years in an Extended Docking Work Period (EDWP).
The EDWP gives the submarine a complete overhaul and upgrade under the Victoria-class In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) allowing it to operate for longer using just shorter maintenance periods instead of needing longer periods of dock work.
The CSF is currently on a 6+2 cycle. The difficulties of getting the four submarines into service,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Pakistan Navy renewal gathers pace as new OPV launched
The launch of the first of a new pair of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) for the Pakistan Navy (PN) on 12 September indicates an acceleration in the modernisation of the service as it introduces new ships into service.
-
Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship USS Marinette Littoral Combat Ship commissioned
The latest USN Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), the Freedom-class USS Marinette (LCS 25) was commissioned on 16 September. It will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.
-
DSEI 2023: SEA launches high-performance countermeasures system for surface platforms
UK ship protection specialist SEA has unveiled Ancilia, a trainable decoy launcher system designed to provide rapid and effective protection against missile, including hypersonic, and torpedo threats to surface vessels.
-
New and improved landing craft to boost amphibious ops for Dutch marines
The Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) is embarking on the upgrade and replacement of its existing amphibious landing craft to provide new capabilities for long-range transport and marine assault.
-
Royal Navy's Type 31 frigate programme moves to multi-ship build phase
Babcock International Group has achieved a significant milestone in the Royal Navy's Type 31 frigate programme by laying the keel for HMS Active, the second ship in the Inspiration class.
-
DSEI 2023: Griffon Hoverwork unveils Wyvern LCAC hovercraft
Griffon Hoverwork has announced development of a new hovercraft – the Wyvern Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), representing a solution for rapid amphibious transport.