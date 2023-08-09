Canada advances second attempt at submarine support

A new Victoria-class In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) is being developed – known as VISSC II – that will replace the current arrangements.

According to the Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) progress is under way and a Request for Proposals (RFP) is due to be released 'by the end of 2024', with a contract awarded by 2026.

A spokesperson from DND told Shephard that the government 'is currently engaging with industry on the development of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for succession In-Service Support Contracts (VISSC II) to ensure a smooth transition of fleet support'.

The VISSC was contracted