Canada advances second attempt at submarine support
A new Victoria-class In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) is being developed – known as VISSC II – that will replace the current arrangements.
According to the Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) progress is under way and a Request for Proposals (RFP) is due to be released 'by the end of 2024', with a contract awarded by 2026.
A spokesperson from DND told Shephard that the government 'is currently engaging with industry on the development of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for succession In-Service Support Contracts (VISSC II) to ensure a smooth transition of fleet support'.
The VISSC was contracted
