Canada advances second attempt at submarine support

9th August 2023 - 10:54 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HMCS Victoria sails in the vicinity of Esquimalt Harbour while wearing a poppy on its sail in Esquimalt, British Columbia on 5 November 2021. (Photo: CAF)

As the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN’s) fleet of four Victoria-class submarines transitions to a new operational profile and maintenance cycle a new support regime for the boats is planned.

A new Victoria-class In-Service Support Contract (VISSC) is being developed – known as VISSC II – that will replace the current arrangements.

According to the Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) progress is under way and a Request for Proposals (RFP) is due to be released 'by the end of 2024', with a contract awarded by 2026.

A spokesperson from DND told Shephard that the government 'is currently engaging with industry on the development of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for succession In-Service Support Contracts (VISSC II) to ensure a smooth transition of fleet support'.

