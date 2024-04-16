Australia’s new frigate options: No easy choices as pressure mounts on DoD

HMAS Anzac will be retired in 2024, with HMAS Arunta to follow in 2026. The remaining six Anzac-class frigates will not receive the planned Transition Capability Assurance Program (TransCAP) upgrade that could prevent a 'Tier 2' capability gap. (Photo: US Navy)

A new class of General Purpose ‘Tier 2’ frigate will replace the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Anzac-class frigates, but the selected design options appear to have major issues in terms of compatibility and availability for the future fleet.