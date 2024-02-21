Is Australia’s plan for the surface fleet viable?

The successors to the Anzac-class frigates will comprise six Hunter-class ASW frigates and 11 new general purpose frigates with the latter referred to as Tier 2 combatants. (Photo: RAN)

Australia’s long-awaited Enhanced Lethality Surface Combatant Fleet review has recommended significant changes to the future make-up of the country’s surface fleet. It has received sharp criticism from some experts who claim the recommendations have not gone far enough, while others have described it as an attempt to run before being able to walk.