Why the durable MEKO warship design remains popular with navies

MEKO stands for 'Mehrzweck-Kombination’ and translates as multi-purpose combination, employing modular construction methods in naval warships. The MEKO concept was originally developed by the Blohm & Voss shipyard and has had a long history in naval shipbuilding starting in the late 1970s when the Nigerian Navy ordered the 3,360t MEKO 360 H1 frigate, NNS Aradu.

Over four decades later the MEKO brand is still in production. The latest customers for MEKO ships include Egypt, which in May 2023 received the second of four 3,700t MEKO A-200 EN frigates; a third will be delivered by the end of 2023. The first three are being built in Germany by TKMS, with the fourth under construction in Egypt at Alexandria Shipyard.

The contract for the quartet was signed in April 2019 for €2.3 billion (US$2.5 billion) and represents a significant step up in capability for the Egyptian Navy, which will replace its existing four ex-USN Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates bought second-hand in 1997-98.

The MEKO A-200 was first sold to South Africa, which bought four A-200 SAN examples from Blohm & Voss from 1999 as the Valour-class frigate.

The A-200 is an evolution of the older MEKO 200 that was very successful from 1987-2006 when 25 ships of this design were exported to five countries, including Australia (eight), Greece (four), New Zealand (two), Portugal (three) and Turkiye (eight).

This represented something of a golden age for the MEKO brand, but another could be about to start.

SAS Amatola (F145) was the first of four Valour-class frigates for the South African Navy. (Photo: TKMS)

Looking ahead the German Navy is evaluating a new A400 design as the base for its F127 frigate programme. The F127 will replace the existing F124 Sachsen-class air defence frigates from 2032 at the earliest and will include new capabilities to defend against ballistic and hypersonic missiles. The F127 could be a long as 220m, displacing some 10-12,000t.

The company also bid with a new MEKO A300 PL design for the Polish Miecznik frigate project. Although unsuccessful in that competition, the offer of a 130m-long, 5,400t variant of the MEKO that can carry 64 missile cells shows the design is adaptable enough to encompass high-end warfighting surface combatants. This is important to meet trends in the future surface combatant market, where ships are becoming larger.

Title MEKO A-200 Tamandaré Class (MEKO A-100) MEKO A-300 Categories Vessels Vessels, Vessels Vessels Subcategories Frigates Corvettes, Frigates Frigates Suppliers ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Alexandria Shipyard, Blohm+Voss, Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Atech, Embraer ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Region EUROPE, AFRICA SOUTH AMERICA EUROPE Manufacturer Country GERMANY, EGYPT BRAZIL GERMANY Total Ordered 10 4 U Total Delivered 7 U U Unit Cost (US$) 416700000.00 400000000.00 521000000.00 First Delivery Date 2006 2025 U Out Of Service Date U U U Status In production In production Developmental Entry URL https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... Length 1 (overall) 121m 107.2m 130m Width 1 (overall) 16.3m 15.95m U Depth 2 (draft) 4.4m 5.2m U Weight 1 (overall) 3,700t 3,455t 5,400t Speed 1 (maximum) 29kt 28kt U Range 1 (overall travel) 13,334.4km U U Crew 120 U U Passengers 50 U U

This represents a turnaround for TKMS, which after suffering delays on the F125 Baden-Wurttemberg-class frigates, lost the contract for the F126 when the Bundeswehr went to tender and, after a long bidding process, in January 2020 selected Dutch shipbuilder Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding.

Damen is using the Blohm & Voss shipyard, now owned by the Naval Vessels Lurssen (NVL) Group, which ironically was owned by TKMS before it sold the commercial part of the business to STAR Capital in 2016 and this was subsequently acquired by NVL later that year.

However, export success has been a key part of the MEKO brand. The A200 design has allowed TKMS to sustain its position at home and on the international warship markets. In 2012 Algeria ordered two MEKO 200AN frigates Erradii (910) and El Moudamir (911) that were delivered in 2016 and 2017. Although options for a further two were cancelled in 2023, these allowed the company to secure the Egyptian contract with a hot production line.

An artist's impression of the Tamandare-class corvettes that are being built for the Brazilian Navy (Image: TKMS)

In March, the first of four Tamandare-class corvettes built to the A100MB MEKO design, which is based on the A200, began construction in Brazil at ThyssenKrupp Estaleiro Brasil Sul in Itajaí, Santa Catarina state. Tamandaré will be launched in mid-2024 and delivered to the Brazilian Navy by the end of 2025. Steel cutting for the second-in-class ship is scheduled for later this year.

Meanwhile the MEKO concept has been applied in the smaller warship market, where the MEKO 100 was first successful in the early 2000s, securing an export order for the Royal Malaysian Navy’s first six 1,850t Kedah-class corvettes.