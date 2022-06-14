Eurosatory 2022: Volvo Defense reinforces its presence in military logistics

With the ongoing war in Ukraine shedding a renewed light on the importance of efficient operational footprints, Volvo Defense aims to reinforce its presence in the military transport, propulsion and logistics segment.

The Swedish company displayed three vehicles at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June: the L90 Engineering Wheel Loader with a protected cab for mine and ballistic protection, and two container trucks (the FMX 6x6 and FMX 8x8).

The latter vehicle was shown with the Volvo Penta diesel-powered generator payload that provides electricity to troops and equipment. Volvo Defense director Roger Brorsson told Shephard that ‘it is becoming more and more important to have electricity systems for power in the field’.

The Penta diesel-engine generator is the exact same as the one under the hood of the FMX, which Brorsson said would help keep costs down by providing commonality between spare parts.

It is noteworthy that Volvo Defense did not display any electric-battery variants, given the burgeoning interest in such platforms.

‘There has been a focus on the logistics side for a while, and it has accelerated now since 24 February [when Russia launched its latest invasion of Ukraine]… however, we have solutions based on commercial platforms where we can use the commercial service network and spare parts availability,’ said Brorsson.

Pressed on the impact of snarled global supply chains on Volvo Defense, Brorsson remained sanguine: ‘We have coped very well to keep up deliveries and promises.’

