Russia strives to solve logistics problems in Ukraine

Events of the past seven weeks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine have shown that the plan of attack was flawed from the outset.

Three general axes of advance, considerable distances and reliance mainly on the Russian Ground Forces have made the campaign extremely demanding in terms of supply and logistic support.

After the first month of fighting, the conflict evolved into a combination of high-technology standoff warfare, a conventional land war and a COIN operation.

On the ground, the Russian army heavily relies on the proven combination of armoured and artillery units, which requires a substantial amount of ammunition, fuel and other supplies to be transported to the fighting areas.

While data from the theatre of war still does not allow definitive conclusions, available information from open sources underlines serious problems in Russian logistics.

One significant factor is the scarcity of protected supply and auxiliary vehicles, as well as patrol vehicles needed to protect convoys and secure routes and rear areas. Russian protected trucks and MRAPs have made rare appearances in Ukraine, where multipurpose trucks such as the Ural-4320 and Kamaz-5350 families bear the brunt of the work and suffer accordingly from Ukrainian attacks.

Open-source data from Oryx, for instance, shows that 218 Ural-4320 variants were destroyed, captured or abandoned by 6 April. Ukrainian forces have identified rear-area security and transport routes as key areas of vulnerability.

Equally important is the relatively low level of logistics technology used in the Russian army. Released videos and photos show the absence of pallets, containerised or palletised loads, standardised military plastic packaging, or loading-unloading equipment such as MULTILIFT hooklifts.

While these weaknesses are serious and could affect the pace of operations in Ukraine even as the focus for Russia shifts away from Kyiv to the Donbas region, the Russian logistics system does not appear to be on the verge of collapse. On the contrary, there are signs that the Russian command is aware of the problem and taking measures to protect the supply routes and secure the rear areas.

Recent information, including videos released by the Russian MoD, suggests that the army has implemented well-known methods resembling those used during the Afghan War in 1979-89 or the Chechnya campaigns in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The convoys are now accompanied by reconnaissance elements, mine-clearing equipment, IFVs and even tanks, allowing Russia to secure transport routes and reduce losses. While this approach strains resources, requiring more Russian troops and equipment for security duties, it proved itself effective in the past.

Indeed, the Russian logistics system still does not work efficiently enough by Western standards. It requires much manual labour and basic operations, such as loading, unloading and distribution, are performed at a slower pace than in NATO militaries.

On the other hand, the Russian Army has historically been less sensitive to casualties and using manpower for auxiliary duties.

Yet it is puzzling that Russia has not deployed modern load-handling systems and protected logistics vehicles in Ukraine. Kamaz and Ural developed solutions, respectively Mustang and Motovoz, in the early 2000s.

The Russian MoD has procured some of these vehicles but not enough have been acquired, perhaps due to budget constraints or inadequate planning.