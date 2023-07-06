US pushes Japan to provide 155mm ammo for Ukraine
The US has provided one million M795 155mm shells to Ukraine to date, but it is faced with a depleted stockpile of ammunition. In June, Washington DC reportedly requested that Japan offer 155mm shells or high explosives.
After a US request for 155mm shells in February, South Korea agreed to transfer 500,000 rounds.
However, according to the Three Principles on the Transfer of Defense Equipment, Japan cannot provide lethal ordnance, so Tokyo's assistance to Ukraine has been limited to kit such as helmets and ballistic vests.
The JGSDF uses M107 high explosive (HE), Type 75 HE, L15A2 HE and Type
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Major UGV trial in Estonia evaluates autonomy
A two-day trial of large UGVs focused on evaluating autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance and point-to-point travel in various scenarios.
-
US Army looks to enhance its command post capabilities
The US Army recently issued a draft of an RfP for the Command Post Integrated Infrastructure Increment 1 effort to update the command post capabilities of its FMTV platforms.
-
Galvion’s Ballistic Combat Helmets now available to all NATO member countries through NSPA (Sponsored)
The company’s products and technology have evolved beyond purely passive protection, focusing instead on integrated systems.
-
British Army exploring tech lessons from Ukraine
The UK is looking at how technologies used in the war in Ukraine and the country's support of Ukrainian forces can be rapidly introduced into British Army service.
-
Hensoldt proves operational capability of land-based sensors
Hensoldt has demonstrated the operational capability of its land-based networked sensors with a demonstration vehicle known as the 'MUV'.
-
Saab wins A$56 million contract for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons
Saab Australia has been awarded an A$56 million contract by the Australian Department of Defence to supply additional Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons for delivery in 2024-2025.