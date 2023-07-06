To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US pushes Japan to provide 155mm ammo for Ukraine

6th July 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

RSS

The US needs to replenish its o stocks of 155mm ammunition, even while it is supporting Ukraine’s war against Russian invaders. (Photo: US Army)

Japan is reluctant to provide lethal aid to support Ukraine's war, despite pressure from the US.

The US has provided one million M795 155mm shells to Ukraine to date, but it is faced with a depleted stockpile of ammunition. In June, Washington DC reportedly requested that Japan offer 155mm shells or high explosives.

After a US request for 155mm shells in February, South Korea agreed to transfer 500,000 rounds.

However, according to the Three Principles on the Transfer of Defense Equipment, Japan cannot provide lethal ordnance, so Tokyo's assistance to Ukraine has been limited to kit such as helmets and ballistic vests.

The JGSDF uses M107 high explosive (HE), Type 75 HE, L15A2 HE and Type

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us