Demand for AFVs and artillery keeps South Korean firms busy

South Korea’s production of armoured vehicles and artillery pieces for both domestic and international customers shows no signs of abatement. Products in demand include the K2 MBT, K9 SPH and K239 multiple rocket launcher.

On 25 May, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced approval for the series production of a fourth batch of Hyundai Rotem K2 tanks for the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Funding of KRW1.94 trillion ($1.49 billion) was allocated for the 2024-28 period. However, DAPA did not indicate how many tanks this contract covered. Given that the third batch for 54 K2s was worth KRW2.3 trillion