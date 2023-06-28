Demand for AFVs and artillery keeps South Korean firms busy
South Korea’s production of armoured vehicles and artillery pieces for both domestic and international customers shows no signs of abatement. Products in demand include the K2 MBT, K9 SPH and K239 multiple rocket launcher.
On 25 May, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced approval for the series production of a fourth batch of Hyundai Rotem K2 tanks for the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).
Funding of KRW1.94 trillion ($1.49 billion) was allocated for the 2024-28 period. However, DAPA did not indicate how many tanks this contract covered. Given that the third batch for 54 K2s was worth KRW2.3 trillion
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Indian Army boosts its air defences with new C2 system and missiles
The Indian Army is introducing a new C2 system to oversee its air defences, one that can network with the Indian Air Force.
-
Georgia to receive mobile bridging units under German initiative
The German government has funded delivery of four GDELS Python mobile bridging systems to Georgia for dual-use operation.