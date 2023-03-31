US Army opens new horizons with 3D printing for vehicle parts
To reduce logistics supply chain timelines and accelerate maintenance processes, on 6 April the US Army will open a new facility dedicated to 3D printing and exploring new additive manufacturing options.
Located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the Advanced Manufacturing Commercialization Center (AMCC) will produce large parts for various ground vehicles and allow for a more efficient process by reducing weight, lowering costs and improving long-term sustainment efforts.
AMCC will also enable the Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), which is part of the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), to increase the speed of
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems tests rocket laser guidance kits for anti-drone role
BAE Systems' APKWS laser guidance kits have successfully undergone testing in a counter-UAS mission led by the US Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office.
-
Hit to Kill UAV destroys other drones with kinetic energy
MBDA has partnered with Novadem to develop a new UAV designed to knock out hostile drones using kinetic energy as part of the Sky Warden counter-UAS system.
-
Brazilian Army to receive MaxxPro recovery vehicles in Q2 this year
The service has released a document listing several measures to be taken before the delivery of the systems.