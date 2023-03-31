US Army opens new horizons with 3D printing for vehicle parts

To reduce logistics supply chain timelines and accelerate maintenance processes, on 6 April the US Army will open a new facility dedicated to 3D printing and exploring new additive manufacturing options.

Located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the Advanced Manufacturing Commercialization Center (AMCC) will produce large parts for various ground vehicles and allow for a more efficient process by reducing weight, lowering costs and improving long-term sustainment efforts.

AMCC will also enable the Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC), which is part of the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), to increase the speed of