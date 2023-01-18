To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army orders over 400 Oshkosh tactical vehicles

18th January 2023

The FMTV A2 received its initial production contract in 2018. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

The US Army has now ordered more than 1,400 FMTV A2 vehicles since the original contract award in 2018.

Oshkosh Defense announced on 16 January that US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) had placed a $141 million order for 414 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles A2 (FMTV A2) plus 56 FMTV trailers.

The FMTV A2 is a modernised version of the A1P2 model, offering higher protection levels, a larger payload, improved off-road mobility, a more powerful engine and upgraded electrics system. As well as combat missions it is used for logistics operations and disaster relief.

'Since we were awarded the FMTV A2 production contract in 2018, we’ve worked closely with the US Army to refine the platform and add additional capabilities,' said Pat Williams, chief programme officer for FMTV at Oshkosh Defense. 'We’re confident that we are delivering the best performing medium tactical vehicle in the world.'

This latest contract take the total number of FMTV A2s ordered to 1,412 plus 800 trailers, with a combined value of $627 million.

