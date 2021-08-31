USMC uses 3D printing for mine clearance rocket headcap

Curtain rises on ACT-IV
DARPA, USAF and Northrop Grumman hope digital AESA will enhance operational flexibility.
The USMC explored a new application for additive manufacturing with a recent successful test event at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
Having worked with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, the Program Manager for Ammunition (PM Ammo) at Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) assessed a 3D-printed stainless steel headcap for a rocket motor used to detonate an M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC).
The evaluation involved launching the rocket motor to detonate the mine-clearing line charge.
CWO2 Justin Trejo, a project officer with PM Ammo at MCSC, said: ‘We essentially created a 3D-printed product and incorporated it into a highly explosive system.’
3D printing allows a physical object to be created from a digital design. According to the USMC, it is useful for MICLIC because traditional manufacturing methods for the rocket headcap ‘can be both timely and costly’, so MCSC wanted to identify a more efficient method for producing the part.
Five RN and international ships will visit this year's Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London.
Welcome to Episode 34 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
BAE systems has developed the ultra-small MicroGRAM-M receiver to support next-generation military GPS applications.
During the multi-national exercise in Australia, commanders utilised the software’s situational awareness and command and control (C2) capabilities.
Collins Aerospace has announced a new sensor technology demonstration in partnership with the Utah Air National Guard.